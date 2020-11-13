By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:55 EST, 12 November 2020 | Updated: 19:01 EST, 12 November 2020

Larry David and his daughter Cazzie seem to have plenty of things in common.

The 73-year-old comedy star and his 26-year-old daughter Cazzie both suffer from anxiety, and Larry has joked that they’re involved in a contest to determine ‘who is crazier.’

‘We have the same low opinion of ourselves,’ he stated in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Like father, like daughter: Larry David and his daughter Cazzie recently discussed their shared condition anxiety in an interview with the Los Angeles Times; the two are seen at the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 premiere in 2017

‘I can’t smoke weed because of what it does to me physically, but she can. So I said, “There’s proof – I’m definitely crazier.” And then I find out she can’t sing when she’s by herself, because she’s too self-conscious. So now I think she wins,’ he remarked.

Cazzie later stated that feels frustrated with the fact that, in recent years, having and coping with anxiety has become a widespread thing.

She explained: ‘I give people this anxiety test as a joke, because anxiety has become such a trend, and it deeply annoys me.’

Keeping close: The Curb Your Enthusiasm star is seen with his daughter at the AFI Life Achievement Award after party in 2013

She continued: ‘I ask them if they had anxiety when Clinton or Obama was President. Have you taken a nap in the last two years? Do you like roller coasters? Do you like scary movies?

‘There’s a difference between having stress and having an anxiety disorder, and that’s never feeling safe or comfortable or like the rug is gonna be pulled out from under you at any second.’

On another note, Cazzie admitted that having a famous dad could be a double-edged sword.

The actress has followed her dad into the entertainment industry, but Cazzie acknowledges she’s someone that Larry would usually ‘make fun of.’

Figuring it out: The Seinfeld creator stated that he is in a contest with his daughter to see ‘who is crazier.’ The two are seen here in March 2012.

She told the newspaper: ‘The worst thing about being privileged is that people just genuinely hate you for it. It’s a really good burn. It totally shuts you up. Yeah, I am.’

Cazzie noted that she feels slightly embarrassed by her own privilege.

She confessed: ‘I always apologize to my dad, like, “I’m so sorry. This is so embarrassing that I’m someone we would make fun of.”’

You can watch Seinfeld on Stan in Australia.