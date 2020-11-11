LASACO Assurance Plc plans to cancel 5.5 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, 75 per cent of its current issued share capital, under a massive share capital reconstruction plan.

In a regulatory filing, LASACO Assurance is seeking regulatory approval for the proposed share capital reconstruction. The plan includes exchange of one new ordinary share of 50 kobo each for every four ordinary shares currently held by shareholders.

The reconstruction will lead to reduction of the paid up share capital of the company from its current N3.667 billion divided into 7.334 billion ordinary shares of 50Kobo each to N916.793 million divided into 1.834 billion ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at the end of the reconstruction.

Shareholders of LASACO Assurance had at the 39th annual general meeting (AGM) on October 8, 2019 approved share capital reconstruction.

Many insurance companies are adopting share capital reconstruction to create headroom for new capital raising as insurers strive to meet new capital requirements.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria last week completed its massive share capital reconstruction, which reduced the company’s issued share capital from 14 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to 2.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The share capital reconstruction saw the cancellation of 11.2 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, 80 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had in May 2019 released new capital requirements for insurance businesses with an initial 13-month compliance period for operators to shore up their minimum capital base to the required level. The minimum paid-up share capital of a life insurance company was increased from N2 billion to N8 billion, non-life insurance from N3 billion to N10 billion, composite insurance from N5 billion to N18 billion while re-insurance companies were directed to raise their capital base from N10 billion to N20 billion. The extended new deadline in December 31, 2020, but most operators have called for extension of the deadline, citing the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.