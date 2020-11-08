By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Sunday, lamented incessant attacks on its officials just as another tanker has overturned at Festac area.

The tanker-laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), was said to have overturned at about 6am, around Festac Link Bridge spilling its content on the road.

The incident resulted in traffic jam within the axis which forced road users to strenuous activities on the road.

Eyewitnesses’ account said many motorists and commuters were stranded for hours while others were forced to embark on trekking.

A motorist Madam Ademokanla Teniola who was to take her three years old girl to a hospital said she was stranded for hours as a result of the incident and had to reschedule the appointment with her doctor.

Another eye witness Mr. Abideen Faleti said as soon immediately the truck started spilling its content, residents trooped out with gallons attempting to scoop the product and this heightened the intensity of the gridlock in the axis.

Due to the aftermath of the incident, some concerned residents had to put a call across the state emergency responders who rushed to the scene for emergency response.

However, the emergency operation was hampered mid-way as some suspected hoodlums attacked the responders.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has since lamented incessant attacks on the agency saying some of the agencies have been damaged due to the aftermath of such attacks.

The DG who lamented such attacks at emergency scenes said the Sunday attacks required immediate action by the joint team (comprising of the Agency firefighters, Lagos Fire Fighters and the Nigeria Police Force was taken to prevent a secondary incident.

He said the happenings at the scene required additional Police support before the operation could be concluded.

The emergency responders had to transload the product while the agency appealed for calm.

While lamenting the incessant attacks by suspected hoodlums, Osanyintolu said violent disruptions to Lagos emergency response should not be tolerated. He said, “The Agency has observed a disturbing trend in the recent incidents we have been occasioned to respond to.

We have had cause to request for armed response or even at times, flee a scene mid-operation due to unprovoked violence coming from those in the area.

Our assets are being damaged, our people are being harassed and most worrisome is the risk of secondary life-threatening incidents being caused by those jeopardizing our operations.

We appeal to all Lagosians to cooperate with first responders and to condemn these unlawful and dangerous acts,”

He appealed to Lagosians to avoid unregulated sources. ” Those scooping petrol for example, believe that they can resell such, kindly refrain from purchasing fuel from unregulated sources.

“We are already under a lot of pressure responding to incidents having lost our Lekki Dispatch centre in the wake of the post protest violence and we appeal for your understanding.

“We are working for all Lagosians for #agreaterLagos under the watch of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu”

As at 3PM, transloading was ongoing.

