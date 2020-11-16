The Lagos State Government in conjunction with the Lagos Commissioner of Police have threatened to shut down African Shrine owned by Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, should his half brother, Seun Kuti goes ahead with his planned #Endsars movement meeting scheduled to hold tomorrow November 17th.

Seun Kuti revealed this much via his social media handle. He said, “So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tomorrow and also sent a letter to back it up.

“I respect my family’s decision not to hold the event there but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act?

“The last time we tried to launch, the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”

Here below is a copy of the letter sent to the shrine.

Here is a copy of a flier announcing the venue and time of the meeting.

