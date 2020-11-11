The Lagos State Government says it will continue to support the families of police officers who lost their lives during the recent “EndSARS” protest in the state.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Alausa when the executives of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) visited him.

Hamzat said that the state government would do all it could to bring succor to the families of the deceased officers.

According to him, government will ensure that their children have the best quality education up to tertiary level as government has put in place a scholarship scheme for the children.

“Government will rebuild the stations razed down during the protest to rekindle their hope in the system and further boost the morale of the officers in the discharge of their duties in ensuring the protection of citizens,’’ he said

The deputy governor assured that Lagos State Government would do everything to support them, adding that they won’t walk alone.

He noted that “the process has started; the children will not suffer. We will keep to our promises’’.

Hamzat urged POWA to always interact and continue to be in touch with the wives and families of the deceased police officers for assistance.

He added that “this will further encourage the women and give them the courage that they are not left alone.’’

He, therefore, urged the association to be humane and interact more with other women whose husbands are not police officers in order to make them see that police are not their enemies.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Catherine Ogbizi, said that they were in the state to commiserate and identify with their members whose husbands died as result of the #EndSARs protest.

Ogbizi said POWA had one-on-one discussion with the women and their children in order to encourage and support them.

She described the incidence as very sad and devastating.

“We are in Lagos to condole with our sisters who lost their husbands and to tell them that we share in their pains.

“We were really shocked at what we saw in the course of our visit to some burnt police stations,’’ she said

She appealed to the state government to assist in rebuilding the burnt stations in earnest so that the officers would have a place to work and prevent them from being demoralized.

