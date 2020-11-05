By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The towing vehicle of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was on Wednesday vandalised by commercial bus drivers on Ikorodu Road.

The commercial bus operators were among drivers of 12 vehicles arrested by the LASTMA officials for plying the BRT lanes.

The enforcement team of LASTMA, The Nation learnt, was led by the agency’s Head of Enforcement Unit Kayode Odunuga.

He said, “The arrests were made around 9:30am. Those arrested include seven private vehicles, three commercial vehicles and four motorcycles. We also arrested a soldier who came to free the offenders. The soldier was driving a motorcycle on the BRT lane.”

He said the LASTMA officials were attacked by the drivers of commercial vehicles.

“They smashed the glasses of our towing vehicle in the process of impounding their vehicles. We have reported the matter to the appropriate authority for further action.”