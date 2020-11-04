The Lagos State University, LASU has thanked the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETfund for its contributions in ensuring that the university was not once closed down by crisis or strike since 2016.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun who spoke on Tuesday as he received the board and senior management of the fund during an inspection visit to the university said the fund’s contribution also helped the university to attain its current position of second in the Times Literary Series ranking of Nigerian universities.

Chairman of the fund, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam who led the delegation particularly expressed appreciation at LASU’s feat in remaining open since 2016 describing his visit as his happiest day since he was appointed chairman of TETfund.

The visiting TETfund board members also comprised Senator Ganiyu Solomon, (Southwest) Hon. Uche Ufearoh, (Southeast), Alhaji Mohammed Liman Ciroma, (Northeast) and Dr. Fiepre Aprebo, (South-South.)

“Thank you for not just supporting us, but also for visiting us,” Fagbohun who led the senior management to receive the visiting TETfund delegation said.

“From 2016 till date, we have not had any challenge in LASU and this is largely because of the support we have gotten from TETfund,” the vice-chancellor said.

He said the support from the fund quietened anxiety among lecturers and students largely because of the support given towards academic research and provision of infrastructure.

“Many of our colleagues were before not able to go for conferences because of lack of funds,” he said as he added that TETfund has severally been able to address those needs leading to satisfaction among staff and students.

An elated Ibrahim-Imam said that the day was his happiest as chairman of the board as he expressed regret over the absence of the executive secretary of the board, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro whose inclination to research he said, was paying off in LASU.

The vice-chancellor also credited TETfund in achieving the feat that all 70 programmes offered by the university are accredited.

He said that it was because of that that the school was not affected by the ongoing nationwide strike action by university lecturers.

The claims of the vice-chancellor were subsequently endorsed by some of the university’s professors and students’ union officials.

Vanguard