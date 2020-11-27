LASWA. PHOTO: Twitter

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says it has commenced the removal of wrecks from the Ikorodu channel to improve navigation on the waterways.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Emmanuel said the exercise was part of the authority’s to improve navigability on the inland waterways.

He said that the removal of the wrecks which began on Wednesday Nov. 25 would improve safety and reduce risk of accidents, following a survey conducted in 2019.

According to him, the survey revealed that there was presence of various classes of obstruction on the waterways.

“The obstructions on the waterways locations listed for removal based on risk level are: Ojo-Irewe channel, Baiyeku Waterfront and Lekki-Ikorodu channels.

“One of such wrecks was removed in Ikorodu on Wednesday while hoping to remove all the remaining wrecks to stop accident on the waterways,” Emmanuel said.

