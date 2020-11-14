By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

Lagos State government has restated its commitment to safer and cleaner waterways.

LASWA’s General Manager Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel made this known at the launch of the OsaGo waterways hailing App which held at the Five Cowries Terminal, on Saturday.

The LASWA chief described the hailing app as another commitment by the state government in sanitising the waterways saying that the government is open to initiatives aimed at maximising the potentials of the state’s waterways.

He said: “The launch of this app is another demonstration of the commitment to this government to maximise the opportunities in waterways transportation and to deliver on best practices that are capable of making the waterways more attractive to all classes of users.”

Emmanuel said as an agency, LASWA is committed to driving a well organised and properly regulated sub-sector of transportation, while making the waterways safer and cleaner for operators.

He praised the promoters of the OsaGo App for partnering with the state government in making the waterways safe, and attractive, adding that the app will undoubtedly open the sub-sector up for more patronage.

NIWA’s Area Manager Engr Saratu Ibrahim expressed happiness that OsaGo is coming to stimulate the Lagos State Waterways, adding that the waterways remain the key to decongest the roads in the state.

Ibrahim who was represented by NIWA’s Head of Marine in Lagos State, Engr Stanley Onuoha urged all operators that would sign up on the app to keep to the safety regulations, adding that NIWA would not hesitate to world the big stick against any operator who is not willing to play by the rules.

The OsaGo’s chief Operating Officer Mr. Toyin Adebola described the OsaGo app as an app that intends to bridge the gap between boat operators and riders, adding that the app can be downloaded on all android play store, even as moves are being made to also have it on all IoS and iPhone platforms before December.

He commended both the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for their partnership and regulatory support, adding that all parties that the app would bring a new experience to waterways travels.

The National President of the Association of Tours and Boat Operators and Workers of Nigeria (ATBOWAN), Alhaji Ganiu Lawal, commended the promoters of OsaGo for thinking outside the box, saying the App would undoubtedly bring smoother operations and a richly rewarding experience.

Lawal, known as Tarzan also observed that it is noteworthy seeing NIWA and LASWA sitting on the same table, adding that such meetings without rancour are needed by the operators to ensure a properly regulated sub-sector.

Head of Technical Operations at OsaGo Mr. Gbolahan Fadipe said the app presently covers all the 39 jetties in the state from Ikorodu to Badagry, and presently has on board 15 boat operators, with different categories of boats depending on the distance and the types of the trip being envisaged by a charterer.

He said the fare which would be paid via the user’s debit cards is very moderate and affordable.

Fadipe said all that boat operators needed to do to come on board is a healthy and seaworthy vessel and. letter of reference from LASWA, while for the users’ the app is wholly free.

The Lagos ATBOWAN Chairman Alhaji Babatunde Lawal assured OsaGo of the cooperation of his members to making the business profitable. He said he and his members look forward to improved business activities as the app operator has expressed no interest in delving into boat operation.