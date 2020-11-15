NewsNews From AfricaSociety

Late Jerry Rawlings’ alleged baby mama surfaces with son

The body of Jerry John Rawlings, the former president of Ghana is barely cold, having just given up the ghost on November 12th from Covid-19 complications and already, a woman has surfaced claiming that the late president fathered a son with her out of wedlock.

The woman who goes by the name Nathalie Yamb is mother to a 21 year old man, a product of the alleged extra marital affair named Malik Stephane. And she claims she is the soul mate to the late president.

Malik recently celebrated his 21st birthday on June 4, 2020, where his mother celebrated him on her Instagram page saying, “21 years ago, I left Germany to return to Africa to give birth. Yes, I know usually people do the opposite and look to go and give birth in the west, but I never liked to do things like everyone else. 21 years ago, on June 4, 1999, when my son was born, I named him Malik Stéphane, in honor of Malik el Shabazz (Malcolm x) and Stephen Bantu Biko.

 

“Today, 21 years later, I am the fulfilled mother of an intelligent young man, sure of himself, independent, mischievous, who loves to debate, does not avoid controversy, knows what he wants, gets up when he falls , learns from failures, matures, overcomes difficulties and always rises higher. Happy birthday Malik. You are my life.”

It remains to be seen if the family of the late president were aware before his demise about the son he fathered out of wedlock.

