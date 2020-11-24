Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde said on Monday that the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, can now fulfill its purpose as a university, following the termination of the joint ownership with Osun State. Governor Makinde, who was addressing students of the institution, who gathered at the Governor’s office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan, led by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Federation of Oyo State Students (FOSSU), also hinted that the institution may soon become multi-campus. The Student Union President of LAUTECH, Mr. Olabiyi Anthony, thanked Governor Makinde for making Oyo State’s sole ownership of LAUTECH a reality.

Like this: Like Loading...