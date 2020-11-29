Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (File Photo)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the killing on Saturday of rice farmers by terrorists in Zabarmari in Borno State.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on (Media), Ola Awoniyi, Lawan decried the incident as another act of babarism against innocent Nigerians minding their own business.

The Senate President condoled with the families of the victims, the government and people of Borno State over the senseless carnage.

“This incident is heart-rending and again demonstrates why we must all continue to support the security forces to thwart the criminals in their evil determination to impose a reign of terror on the North East of Nigeria,” he said.

“I commiserate with the families of the deceased, Governor Babagana Zulum and the entire people of Borno State and assure them of the sympathy and solidarity of the National Assembly.

“This heinous crime is particularly sad given the ongoing spirited efforts by the Federal Government at ensuring food security in Nigeria through the many programmes that have been put in place to support the agriculture sector”.

He also urged security agencies to double their efforts in seeing an end to violent crimes in the country.

“I urge the security agencies to redouble their efforts with a view to bringing an end to mindless violent crimes in our country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said the National Assembly will continue to support the Executive in strengthening the security agencies towards improving the security of lives and property of Nigerians everywhere in the country.