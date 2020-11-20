Tajudeen Adebanjo

A HOUSE of Representatives member, Bolaji Yusuf Ayinla has empowered 50 persons in his constituency.

After a Three-Day Tailoring Training in Mushin, the lawmaker gave all the 150 trainees sowing machines, pressing irons and cash to become self-employed.

Ayinla said the initiative was to remove the beneficiaries from those that relied on people for sustenance.

“What you are witnessing is the launching and training of people in tailoring. This is meant to empower them so that they don’t beg for money from nobody again,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries not to sell the material donated to them.

“Don’t see it as your own share of the national cake, rather a means to earn a sustainable livelihood. You can turn your fortune around with these instruments if well used,” he said.

BYA as Ayinla is fondly called, urged youths engaging in violence in some parts of Mushin to desist from it.

He enjoined them to find meaningful things to do with their young age.

Blessing Okhueleigbe from the Border Communities Development Agency in Abuja, who came to supervise the project, said she was impressed with the initiative.

“The lawmaker has given them a new lease of life. They should put all they learnt into practise and use it to better their lives,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries, Adesewa Fasanya and Sarah Morakinyo thanked Ayinla for the gesture.