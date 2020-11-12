By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Broadway actor Lawrence Clayton, who starred in The Color Purple and Dreamgirls, has died at age 64 following a battle with glioblastoma cancer.

Clayton passed away on November 2 after a two-year-long battle with the disease, according to Deadline.

Clayton’s talent agency, Buchwald, confirmed his death, describing him as a ‘a wonderfully talented actor and glorious singer’, according to Playbill.

Clayton made his Broadway debut playing songwriter C.C. White in 1981’s Dreamgirls, and years later starred in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple as Old Mister.

Since making his Broadway debut in the early 80s, Clayton appeared in a number of other shows, including The High Rollers Social And Pleasure Club, The Civil War, and It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues.

Off-Broadway, Clayton appeared in Damn Yankees and Tapestry: The Music of Carole King.

He has even toured with Jesus Christ Superstar and Les Misérables.

On top of his stage credits, Clayton appeared in multiple television shows such as Pose, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Homeland.

Off stage, he was a father to son Matthew with wife Linda.

‘You are a Broadway legend’: Clayon’s colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, including Christin Byrdsong, who starred with him in a 2019 production of Shout Sister Shout!

A service for the actor was held in Orange, New Jersey, according to Deadline.

‘Every. Single. Day. You are a walking masterclass. I had the great honor of not only sharing the stage with you, but learning from you. Technique, acting, manhood. All of it. I can’t believe you are gone,’ Brydsng wrote on social media.

‘You told me to call you Lawrence, but I insisted on calling you MR. Lawrence because I have such respect and admiration for your legacy.

Taking the stage: Actor Benjamin Manuson said he was ‘completely heartbroken’ as he remembered his colleague with a photo montage and heartfelt tribute

‘You are a Broadway legend. I honestly don’t know how to form the right sentences to encompass what you mean to me and so many other black men in theater. I just want to say thank you, Mr. Lawrence. I love you. I’m grateful I get to be alive in a time where I got to experience your magnificence firsthand.’

Actor Benjamin Manuson said he was ‘completely heartbroken’ as he remembered his Les Miserables colleague with a photo montage and heartfelt tribute.

‘Completely heartbroken to hear of the passing of Lawrence Clayton last week. Another great one taken from us long before his time.

‘We performed together when he was playing Jean Valjean on the National Tour of Les Miserables, and his generosity of spirit was palpable when we first met. He was always humble and a great listener. Night after night, when I gave him back those candlesticks, the look of forgiveness and redemption always moved me. His eyes, his heart, his humor, his voice. What a talent.’

Actor Kevyn Morrow remembered the ‘best dressing roommate’ he ever had with photos of the Clayton on stage.

‘Lawrence Clayton… my heart is so heavy..the Best dressing roommate I’ve ever had not to mention a true Legend and Vocal Master.. I treasure our history from Dreamgirls LA to touring to Japan to The Color Purple Broadway..thank you thank you thank you..Rest in Paradise and Peace and Power my old friend..#lawrenceclayton,’ he wrote on Instagram.