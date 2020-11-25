File photo: Abdulrasheed Maina

A lawyer, Mr Adeola Adedipe, engaged by the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abulrasheed Maina in his ongoing trial for money laundering, has applied to quit the case.

Adedipe, who is representing Maina’s company, Common Input Property and Investment Limited informed the Court at the resumption of proceedings in the case, that he has filed a notice, indicating his intention to withdraw from further representing his client who is the second defendant.

The lawyer, who says his brief has not been perfected as he is yet to be paid by his client, apologised to the court for being absent from proceedings during some of the recent adjournments.

The trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang, who at the last sitting, held that, by being absent in court, Adedipe has abandoned proceedings, noted that the notice the lawyer claimed to have filed was not in the court’s file.

The case was adjourned till December 4 for the continuation of the trial.