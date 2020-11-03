Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Boss, Abayomi Omomuwasan, has submitted video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera when soldiers allegedly shot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

Omomuwasan submitted the footage to the panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the state government to look into the allegations of brutality and extortion by personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The LCC boss, however, noted that the surveillance cameras had stopped recording at about 8:00 pm.

There has been accusations and counter-accusations concerning this development and the government has continued to maintain that investigations are ongoing.

The Nigerian Army has insisted that soldiers did not shoot at the protesters, despite viral videos showing men in military uniform firing the shots.

Although they admitted that soldiers were deployed to ‘restore normalcy’ in the area, the Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division, Army Public Relations, Osoba Olaniyi, in a statement last Tuesday, described reports of a massacre by the officers as “untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country”.

Olaniyi also stated that the decision to involve the military was taken by the Lagos State Government after a 24-hour curfew was imposed.

The reports have further been complicated by reports that the surveillance cameras at the tollgate had been removed hours before the shooting of October 20.

While investigations are still ongoing, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is, however, yet to confirm the position of the army with regards to who gave the orders.

In an interview with CNN, the governor said: “from the footage that we could see, because there were camera’s at that facility, it seemed to me that they will be men in military uniform which should be the Nigerian Army.”

When asked further if military forces ordered the shooting of the peaceful protesters, he said: “yes, they were there, that’s what the footage shows”.

Viral videos online from the scene of the shooting had shown several persons who sustained gunshot wounds, raising fears of multiple fatalities.

The governor still maintains that only two persons are confirmed to have died from the incident so far.

“Two dead bodies. That is what we have seen from all the morgues, that is what we have going to hospitals, that is what we have seen as records.

