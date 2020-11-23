There seems to be leadership crisis at the moment in the camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB the group’s deputy leader, Uche Mefor has resigned from the organisation. Not only that, he has reportedly floated a new radio station which he calls ‘Biafra Human Rights and Freedom Radio (BHFR)’ two weeks after her put in his resignation.

The crisis between the leader of the organisation, Nnamdi Kanu and his right-hand man and former deputy leader has been a lingering one as there are reports that Mefor had on several occasions cautioned Kanu on his claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was dead and has since been replaced by Jubril Al-Sudanni from Sudan.

“I keep saying this every time, my Deputy, Uche Mefor will say don’t say it, don’t say that Buhari is dead”, Kanu once said during one of his broadcasts on Radio Biafra.

Apart from this, Mefor had called for a change of approach and attitude among IPOB members but his appeals were met with verbal assaults from members of the organisation. Their feud was said to have culminated in a very serious war of words one time, prompting Mefor to rethink his membership of the organisation.

While some believe Mefor stepped down and eventually resigned as a leader, others are of the opinion that Kanu could no longer condone his overbearing nature and secretly dismissed him from the hierarchy of the organization.

Mefor is believed to have started looking for a way out when a source who doesn’t want to be named said that Kanu crossed the line after he disgraced their former African representative, George Onyibe, who was a strong hitman of IPOB out of office.

“What will befall Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in no distant time will be shocking. Any ear that hears it will tingle,” the source said.

Nnamdi Kanu has been accused of being autocratic, arrogant, and fraudulent by some of his former allies. It is believed that the IPOB leader is running a salary-driven freedom fighting movement.

