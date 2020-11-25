By Elizabeth Ogunwale

FOUNDER, Nigeria Women in Public Relations, Tolulope Olurundero, has urged undergraduates to learn the key areas of public relations. This, she said, would provide them information in their quest to make career decisions.

She spoke during the virtual summit organised for Public Relations students of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

She noted that the non-profit organisation established in 2019 was aimed at building a robust network of practising and aspiring female Public Relations professionals of Nigerian origin.

“The event was open to female students of the university and targeted at attracting new talents to the Public Relations industry,” she said.

The Head of Department, Mass Communication, Dr Joseph Adepoju Tejumaiye, said the initiative by the group was an avenue for town and gown to interact and provide practical guidance to theories taught in class.

Her words: “The Public Relations industry in Nigeria is ageing,and there is an increasing drought of fresh talents coming into the profession”.

A young professional, Oluwatomi Lawal, an alumna of UNILAG, said she discovered Public Relations as a 400 level student.

“If you don’t like to write, you should have a rethink because Public Relations will make you write,” she said. Another professional, Olamide Oni, a Public Relations executive and graduate of Tai Solarin University of Education, said she started Public Relations from 100-Level when she joined a unit in church as an undergraduate.

As part of the summit, the organisation unveiled its Students Ambassadorship programme where five students would be selected across each tertiary institution in Nigeria, for internship during school break

According to Amarachukwu Chimuanya, the Community Manager, the Student Ambassadorship programme will help them gain practical experience while giving them access to mentors and other growth opportunities.