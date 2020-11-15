World News Lee Hyo-jae, Champion of Women’s Rights in South Korea, Dies at 95 By Michael Astor 32 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Ms. Lee was a prominent activist and a founder of women’s studies programs. She also stood up to the country’s dictators. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments