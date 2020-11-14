Tunji Adegboyega

Some of the issues I had in mind when I wrote on October 25 that some of the #EndSARS protesters’ demands did not need much time to address where there is sincerity of purpose were the mind-boggling monthly take-home pay of our National Assembly (NASS) members and stupendous pension and other emoluments for former governors and their deputies, etc. It is therefore heartwarming that Lagos State government has taking the giant step in advancing the frontiers of good governance by making public its decision to abrogate these.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hinted on Tuesday when presenting the 2021 budget estimate to the Lagos State House of Assembly that: “In the light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft Executive Bill to the House immediately for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law, 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.” He added: “It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the apparent inflationary rates, we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the cost of governance at a minimum while engineering a spirit of selflessness in public service.”

Under the pension law for the state’s former helmsmen, an ex-governor is entitled to N30 million pension annually, a house in Lagos and Abuja, six brand new cars every three years, medical allowances and treatment in hospital of choice in any part of the world. States paying entitlements to their former chief executives and their deputies include Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, among others. Only Zamfara State has abolished the pension following a Federal High Court ruling nullifying the pensions nationwide.

Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for this bold initiative. It is instructive that these entitlements became operational after ‘due process’. And the decision to reverse them through the same channel could not have come at a better time than now, that the demands of the #EndSARS protesters are still fresh in mind. Top government officials, particularly elected representatives, who have been harping on #EndSARS as if the October 2020 movement was only about police brutality had better stop pretending or hiding behind one finger. The youths said it loud and clear that their protest was about the entire gamut of bad governance which appears to be a Nigerian. Indeed, they specifically mentioned that the NASS members should expect their ‘visitation’ after they would have been done with #EndSARS.

These amoral entitlements are part of the products that only bad governance could have begotten in a country with the unenviable record of being the poverty capital of the world. Beyond some of the decisions announced by the Federal Government, the abolition of the pensions for the former governors and their deputies is a practical approach to assuage the protesters. Individuals are going to lose some personal comfort, a reality that many other beneficiaries of such emoluments are not ready to face.

Lagos is a fairly rich state which could have closed its eyes to such entitlements if the governor had wanted to play the ostrich like some of his colleagues and NASS members. Many states (including the ones whose chief executives remember their financially disadvantaged positions only when it comes to spending on the people), that should have been the first to abrogate such pension laws are still holding tight to them. This is the kind of greed that is making people sad and resentful of governments and their officials. The truth of the matter is that many of our political elites are not ready to forgo things having to do with their personal comfort. Rather, they are eager to heap more burden on those who purportedly elected them.

The government’s excuse when, last month it increased electricity tariffs and fuel pump price almost simultaneously, was that it had lost about 40 per cent of its revenue and so had no choice but to take the hard decisions. The government conveniently forgot that many Nigerians lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and other challenges, meaning no income for them. Government still has 60 per cent and it had started taking panicky decisions bordering on further burdening the people. For a government that has been perpetually lamenting that recurrent expenditure is taking a lion’s share of its revenue, one would have expected the Federal Government to be as innovative as Sanwo-Olu in reducing government’s burden in this regard. What, for instance, stops the Federal Government from talking to the leadership of the NASS that their monthly take home pay is no longer sustainable, and find ways of limiting such to what they can proudly show us in their pay slips as the truth and nothing but the truth concerning what they are paid?

Just as I do not see any legislator in Lagos objecting to Sanwo-Olu’s proposal on the ex-governors’ pensions, I also do not think any NASS member would raise objection to that, at least not openly. Executive/legislative rapprochement is good; but it does not mean there won’t be occasional disagreements. As a matter of fact, that is part of the essence of human relationship. The two of them do not have to be on the same page all the time at the people’s expense. If President Muhammadu Buhari wants to be told, what Sanwo-Olu has done is one of the ways that Nigerians expect him to react to issues of bad governance on hand. It is not all about temporary empowerment programmes that cannot sustain a meaningful existence. People want practical action that will convince them that the political elites are ready and willing to sacrifice some of their own comfort in tune with the realities of the country’s economy. President Buhari knows what these NASS emoluments for only 469 Nigerians amount to and what this can do annually for millions of Nigerians amidst the grinding poverty in the land.

Nigerians believe that many people battling for political offices are doing so for themselves and not necessarily for the people. They believe too that many governors would have stolen enough in office; so, to now legalise what could pass for mere pocket money as pension for them compounds the insult. Paying ex-governors who at best would have served only for eight years bogus entitlements whereas civil servants who toiled for decades literally pass through hell before getting the peanuts called pension they are paid monthly, is ungodly. The civil servants spend eternity on pension queues; sleeping and waking like cock. Many unlucky ones among them have died in the process. Yet, if Nigerians had not complained aloud, some former governors-turned-senators would still have been collecting the stupendous pay in the National Assembly alongside their fat pension.

For most of our political elites, it’s like they have returned to the bamu bamu la yo (we are comfortable) mentality of the First Republic. True, there was massive corruption in the Second Republic. Yet, I cannot recollect the then governors and lawmakers awarding themselves the kind of emoluments that today’s political elites are grabbing. It is simply incredible.

Anyone who was surprised at what happened in this country last month is not a student of history. What should surprise us is that it took this long in coming. We cannot continue to swell the ranks of have-nots in the same country where a few people are living luxuriously, off the common patrimony, and expect to sleep with our two eyes closed. There is no such paradigm anywhere in the world. When a fowl perches on a rope, neither the fowl nor the rope would rest.

Other governors should simply follow Sanwo-Olu’s example. This is one of the positive dividends of the #EndSARS protest. Lives and limbs had been lost in the course of the movement and these should not be in vain.

What we saw last month was only to let those who had always believed that something or anything cannot happen in Nigeria to have a rethink. Hunger or poverty will not bow to religion or ethnicity because they are universal problems in Nigeria as elsewhere in the world where they are prevalent. When I saw the sea of human heads racing towards where they believed COVID-19 palliatives were hidden in one of the northern states (name withheld), I could not believe what I saw were human beings. You could jolly well take them for ants considering their numbers.

I wish those incurable optimists who are still confident this inhuman system will endure what they wish themselves. Such disbelief is not new though; it’s been like that since the days of Noah. All manner of animals made it into Noah’s Ark – goats, lions, cows, elephants, ants and all. Even snails that are reference points for being slow made it to the ark. But man.

However, there is still a window of opportunity for political leaders who do not want to experience what a thief who was running with his loot experienced: the thief was asked to run, he ran; he was asked to drop what he stole and he dropped it. Yet those pursuing him did not relent. Only a greedy fly gets interred with the dead body.

Perhaps Senate President Ahmed Lawan has seen what the others have not seen, hence his warning that government would ignore the #EndSARS protesters’ demands at its own peril. But it is not enough to admonish. As the country’s Number Three citizen, he has a role to play in bringing down the huge overheads that the Federal Government incurs monthly by doing something about their own emoluments in the National Assembly too. Nigerians have been complaining about this for years, the same way they were about the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) until the latter’s cup was full last month. Lawan should take a step of faith by following Sanwo-Olu’s example.

In quashing the emoluments in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said it was also about enhancing selflessness in public service. This is what has been missing in leadership positions in Nigeria at various levels, except in a few cases. Many of those in government are actually (in power) for themselves and themselves alone. As I usually say on this matter, we have always had governors and NASS members, but we’ve never had it so bad that people will legalise unconscionable pay for themselves.

We cannot have good hospitals when our leaders, in or out of office, are allowed, at public expense, to go abroad for medical treatment. Where is the incentive to fix our own hospitals? But if they know that they won’t have access to that once out of office, and as human beings they too can fall sick, they would be forced to do something about our moribund health system. To do otherwise would make their matter akin to that of the fowl excreting in a pot; it is only spoiling its final resting place. This was the point the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was stressing when he warned public servants against getting used to things they can’t afford on their own, while in office.

In all, my plea is to our political elite to let these reforms come from above because the consequences of coming from below are too grave to be imagined. And there should be no witch-hunting of any innocent #EndSARS protester because unjust demonisation of any of them will also come with repercussions. And we can only know the beginning of such consequences; no one can predict the end.