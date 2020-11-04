Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, today in Buenos Aires, his doctor has confirmed.

Recall that The Street Journal had earlier reported that the 60-year-old Argentine legend was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, from Buenos Aires to undergo tests as he had been feeling poorly for some time and will be held under observation for several days.In a statement by Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician,he said the procedure was a “routine surgery”.

“We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention,” Luque said.

Luque added that Maradona will be transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, is the current coach of local club, Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Diego Armando Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer. He is currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time

He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. Maradona’s vision, passing, ball control and dribbling skills were combined with his small stature, which gave him a low center of gravity allowing him to play better than most other football players.

Like this: Like Loading...