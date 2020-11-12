By Michael Havis For Mailonline

This is the eye-popping moment a diver encounters ‘the strangest fish in the Caribbean’ strolling along the seabed, using its fins for legs.

The rare creature, a shortnose batfish, was filmed in a muddy channel called French Key Cut on the island of Roatán, Honduras.

Spotted by Mickey Charteris, who has spent years chronicling marine life around the region, he said the sea beast might just be the weirdest he’s seen.

‘It’s hands down the strangest fish in the Caribbean,’ he said.

‘It walks slowly searching for prey like crabs and small fishes, but can swim with its tail if it gets spooked.

‘It resembles a lump of brown sponge that mated with a unicorn.’

In the diver’s footage, the shortnose batfish can be seen with a horn on its head, pushing itself along the seabed with its fins.

Mr Charteris, an expert on marine species and the author of Caribbean Reef Life, said it looked like a dark wedge from above but had red lips when seen from below.

It’s a sight most divers will never get to see, he added.

‘It’s seen very seldom,’ said the 50-year-old.

‘You have to go out of your way to dive in silty channels and shallow sandy flats where there is usually less visibility.

‘Normal divers would be very lucky to find one out on the reef – once every few years if you dive every day.

‘We had heard of a few in that area and went specifically to try to record it. They are not common at all.’

Unlike most fish species, the shortnose batfish doesn’t have a swim bladder – the gas-filled organ that allows many fish to maintain their buoyancy without swimming.

‘So they must remain on the bottom with no buoyancy control,’ said Mr Charteris.

‘This keeps them low to the ground and close to prey that it sneaks up on.’

The shortnose batfish or Ogcocephalus nasutus is native to the Caribbean and is one of a handful of fish adapted to walking.

