The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said that the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State, was an act likely perpetrated by hoodlums wearing army uniforms.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, October, 20, the military allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters calling for an end to police brutality at the Lekki tollgate. This development attracted local and international attention.

Even though there are reports that some of the protesters were killed by the soldiers who stormed the tollgate, there are disparities in the number of casualties and no clear evidence has been produced.

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Abuja, the AGF said an investigation is underway to ascertain what truly happened at the Lekki tollgate.

The AGF said it was “pre-emptive” to conclude that there had even been shootings, adding that “hoodlums” may have been hired to create a scene.

“You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process.”

Following the incident, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu blamed the incident on “forces beyond my direct control”.

As details continued to emerge, Osoba Olaniyi, acting director, army public relations, said the Lagos government invited the army to restore order, however, he denied that soldiers shot protesters, describing reports on the attack by the military as fake.

The army also said it will not disclose the identity of its men sent to the Lekki tollgate on October 20.

Sanwo-Olu in compliance with the federal government’s directive, set up a judicial panel to investigate cases of alleged brutality by the disbanded SARS

The panel has since commenced sitting and has been getting petitions.

