Cable News Network, CNN, has clarified a tweet in which it said that 38 people were killed during the EndSARS protest at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The news Network had tweeted on October 23 that the 38 people died after the Nigerian Army opened fire on protesters.

“At least 38 people were killed in Nigeria on Tuesday when the military opened fire on peaceful protesters But the President failed to address the carnage during his speech on Thursday, drawing criticism from protesters who accuse him of failing to show empathy & unify the nation,” the tweet read.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had reacted to the alleged claim of casualty and demanded proof from CNN.

The Federal government and the Lagos state government have repeatedly denied reports that mass killings took place at the Lekki tollgate on October 20. While the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu insists that just two people were killed, the Nigerian Army says nobody was killed when its officers stormed the tollgate and opened fire.

DJ Switch who was on the ground during the shooting, said she and others handed 15 bodies to the Military after the shooting.

CNN in a documentary released last week insisted that the military opened fire on the protesters, an allegation, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, dismissed. He called for sanctions to be placed on CNN for an investigation that lacked balance. Lai at a press conference said CNN has been inconsistent with its report of the shooting incident.

In an updated tweet, on Thursday 26 November, CNN Africa has now come out with a clarification. It said, ”Clarification: This tweet from October 23 did not attribute the death toll from protests in Nigeria to Amnesty International. The tweet also did not make it clear that the death toll was for protests across the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...