By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

A group under the auspices of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday faulted the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed over his comment and reaction to the CNN‘s report on the alleged shooting of peaceful protesters on Lekki toll gate.

Mohammed while briefing in Abuja on the development said that there was no massacre of demonstrators during the #EndSARS protest in Lekki in Lagos.

He condemned CNN report on #EndSARS protest in Lekki and described it as “irresponsible journalism.”

He added that what is being portrayed so far was “social media massacre” or a “hoax massacre.”

The minister said the incident was a case of massacre without bodies.

He advised international community not to be misled by posts on social media to impose sanctions on Nigeria.

HURIWA described the minister’s outburst as “irrational and unwarranted”.

A statement issued by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko said: “It is shameful that rather than applaud and commend the CNN for its deployment of the highest quality of technology to ascertain what exactly took place on October 20th at Lekki tollgate Lagos state, a cabinet level minister in Nigeria paid by the public is rather engaging in warfare against the public.

“What took place today as press conference by the minister has nothing informative and cultural about it. The reason for saying this is that the minister is promoting misinformation by fighting qualitative dissemination of information as was done by the cable news network CNN.

“One would have expected that a government that is working to promote the welfare of the Nigerian people should be exceedingly happy that the CNN has helped us to expose the hidden information by the characters that unleashed violence on the people at the LEKKI Toll Gates Lagos on October 20th 2020.

“The characters that carried out the attacks against the Nigerian people on October 20th at the Lekki toll gate had actually carried out an act of active sabotage by removing the CCTV so it was a state sponsored attack against the people which was meant to be concealed but luckily, CNN has used their superior scientific equipment to decode what exactly took place and instead of the government to use this great information to reach a quick determination on how to deliver social justice and then deal with those who killed peaceful protesters in LEKKI Toll Gates Lagos on October 20th, the central government which focuses on irrelevance and deceit has come out to attack THE TRUTH.

“The verbal attack against the CNN by Lai Muhammed is evidence that the government knew what happened to the protesters on October 20th because only the guilty are afraid.”