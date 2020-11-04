The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday revealed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, including the alleged killing of peaceful protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

A statement by the office of the ICC prosecutor had earlier said it received information on alleged crimes.

The international body said that examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met.”

For over 12 days, crowds of peaceful protesters gathered in streets in major towns of the country and across the globe to demonstrate against police brutality. This led to a crackdown.

Similarly, a Rights group, Amnesty International in a report said security forces opened fire on protesters, killing and injuring a number of people. Both the police, army and the government have rejected this allegation.

The ICC said it would make findings of the preliminary examination public.

