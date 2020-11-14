The Nigerian Army on Saturday debunked reports that it was after Catherine Udeh, aka DJ Switch, over her involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

Ibrahim Taiwo, the Commander, 81 Division and Head, Military Intelligence Brigade, said this while testifying before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry about the October 20, Lekki shootings.

“DJ Switch claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her, that was nothing further than the truth. We have bigger fish to catch and that is restoring order in Lagos, rather than chasing one or two people, where she got that from, I don’t know,” he said.

DJ Switch, who live-streamed the protest and the Lekki shooting until she said could not continue, said armed soldiers and police officers shot at her and other peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

More denials

Speaking further, the official said the reports were the handiwork of “unscrupulous elements trying to cast the army in bad light”.

“Several misinformation and several persons alleged to have been killed by the army either died through other means or came out to debunk that they are not dead,” he said.

He also cited examples including “images of a drama used as part of Lekki shooting, and many people reported to have died but are alive”.

The commander said “he has met and spoken with at least eight people who attended the protest at Lekki on their own terms”.

DJ Switch

Recently, there were claims that the artiste has been granted asylum in Canada after an alleged death threat .

The Canadian high commission in Nigeria later clarified that it does not accept refugee applications directly from people .

DJ Switch recently appeared before the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of Canada’s House of commons, to share her experience of the shooting and attacks on unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.