By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company Mr Abayomi Omomuwasi, who was subpoena by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related Abuses and other Matters, narrated to the panel how their surveillance camera stopped recording at 8 pm, on October 20, 2020, due to network issues.

He said, ” We never ever tempered with the surveillance camera until about 8 pm, when it was tampered with and stopped recording, the network was interfered with which stopped the recording”.

” The cameras that were removed at the Lekki toll gate were plate numbers recognition cameras, they identify the vehicle, and vehicle type,” Omomuwasi said

Asked if he can confirm any verifiable casualty from the events of October 20, 2020, he said no.

” We usually put the light on at about 7:30 pm, our people left the location at 4 pm, everyone was asked to go after the curfew was declared”

” We obtained permission and asked all staff to go, including those in charge of the generator” he added.

Asked about the suspected bullet casing found at Lekki tollgate during the panel’s visit last Friday, he replied that they still do not know what it was.

Asked if he believes the governor orders the alleged shooting at the Lekki tollgate.

Omomuwasi said ” None of the Lekki Concession staff physically witnessed the shooting, we can only rely on the footage”

” I have no reason to invite armed security to the protest between 8-20, October when the protest started,” he said.

Vanguard