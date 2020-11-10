Taoiseach Micheál Martin has opened a Dáil debate on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar by expressing his support for his coalition partner.

He said the Sinn Féin motion over Mr Varadkar’s disclosure of a confidential document agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group was a “100 per cent cynical move”.

Government TDs have insisted the Tánaiste had acted in good faith when he forwarded a confidential copy of the new GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the president of a rival organisation, NAGP, who happened to be a friend.

In his statement opening the debate at the Convention Centre, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had addressed and dealt with the controversy.

Mr Martin said what Mr Varadkar had done was inappropriate and “should not have happened”.

But the Tánaiste had acknowledged this and provided political accountability, he said. He stressed that there was “no personal gain” to Mr Varadkar.

Mr Martin said there had been talk about further revelations but there was was “mounting evidence that we should be very wary of placing weight on claims made in texts between third parties”.

Outlining a list of Government initiatives and work since the Coalition was formed, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had been central to many of them.

The Government is confident all 84 TDs from the coalition parties will support Mr Varadkar.

The Taoiseach is the opening speaker for the Government at the National Convention Centre. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will also speak.

Mary Lou McDonald, Eoin Ó Broin and Pearse Doherty will be among the Sinn Féin speakers.

Mr Ó Broin, speaking earlier on Tuesday, said if Mr Varadkar had behaved that way in the private sector he would have lost his job.

Speaking on RTÉ said Sinn Féin did not believe Mr Varadkar’s account of the incident was credible.

Jennifer Carroll-McNeill of Fine Gael said that the purpose behind the Sinn Féin motion was to “continue the political theatre”.

The prospect of a Fianna Fáil TD voting against the Government in the motion of confidence in Mr Varadkar were dispelled when Marc MacSharry confirmed he would vote against the Sinn Féin move.

There had been some doubt among some Fianna Fáil TDs about the intentions of the Sligo-Leitrim TD in the run-up to the debate, following his portrayal last week of the Taoiseach’s handling of the issue as a “disgrace”.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Mr MacSharry said that while he stood by his comments of last week he was going to vote with the Government.

“Like de Valera’s relationship with the oath of allegiance, tonight’s vote is an empty formula but a necessary one at this time.”

Sources close to Mr MacSharry said that that by voting against the Coalition he would lose membership of the parliamentary party, membership of the Public Accounts Committee and have no speaking rights in the Dáil. The sources said the Sligo TD would end up as the “only casualty in this scandal”.