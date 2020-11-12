Sierra Leone’s prodigal coach John Kiester assured confidence in his side as the Leone Stars 43-man contingent flew into Lagos yesterday aboard an ASKY airline flight from Freetown en route to Benin .

They were later lifted by a chartered flight to the Edo State capital for tomorrow’s Match Day 3 match scheduled to hold at the massively upgraded Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Friday.

The Leone Stars’ delegation is staying at the Lushville Hotel.

After losing one and drawing the other in their first two matches of the qualification series, Coach John Keister admitted that he will be facing a tough side but expressed confidence and determination to secure maximum points against the Super Eagles.

“I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg,” he remarked during a press conference. “The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians,” Keister said in an interview with CAFOnline.com.

But the Leone Stars have not had the upper hand against Nigeria since beating the Eagles in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Freetown 19 years ago.

Tomorrow’s encounter will mark the fifteenth meeting between the two West African Nations in competitive and friendly internationals. Sierra Leone has won two, lost nine and drew three of their games with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.