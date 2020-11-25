By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

This is the adorable moment two giant panda twins are seen playing in the snow in the freezing climes of Inner Mongolia.

The female twins, named Qi Qiao and Qi Xi, were filmed frolicking around their pen at the Ordos Animal Park in Ordos, north China‘s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, after recent snow fall.

In the clip the six-year-old pair turn in to acrobats, doing roly-polys and even summersaults off their play equipment with the soft cushioning of the snow to break their fall.

The sisters also take a swipe at each other pushing each other over into the snow as they play-fight.

Despite the minus temperatures which are currently reaching lows of 12F (-11C) at night in the region, the playful pandas are also subject to extremely high temperatures at the park.

In the summer temperatures can reach highs of 100F (38C), with keepers at the Ordos Animal Park known to freeze fruit in ice for the pandas to eat in order to help them cool down.

Thankfully the spoilt sisters share a 3,200 square meter (0.7 acre) covered ‘villa’ at the park, where conditions are controlled to ensure the pandas remain comfortable during the extreme seasons.

Qi Qiao and Qi Xi were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwestern China’s Sichuan province.

In 2016 at the age of two the sisters were transported by plane to their home at the Ordos animal park.

At the park they are cared for on a daily basis by a large team of three breeders and two veterinarians.

Their father is a giant panda in Atlanta, U.S, and their mother, named Qifu, still lives at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

On average giant pandas live to the age of 20 meaning the sisters, six, are still in their youthful years.