Nigeria’s urban population is growing. It is also putting significant pressure on the physical and social infrastructure. To address this challenge and halt rural-urban migration, stakeholders are pushing for the creation of a supportive rural entrepreneurial environment that will force the emergence of a strong start-up ecosystem in rural areas. DANIEL ESSIET reports.

For economic development experts, the time has come to recognise the enormous potential in Nigeria’s rural communities. With the number of extremely poor people said to be on a steady rise, but concentrated largely in rural areas, the thinking of most experts is that leveraging entrepreneurial opportunities in the communities will help turn the tide for rural and urban dwellers.

According to them, what is needed to make this happen is for government at all levels to create a supportive entrepreneurial environment in rural areas to encourage the emergence of a vibrant start-up ecosystem to drive development. They noted, for instance, that a thriving start-up ecosystem in rural areas would halt rural-urban migration.

Indeed, the mass movement of people from rural areas to city centres, almost on a daily basis, is believed to be one of the factors responsible for putting significant pressure on the physical and social infrastructure particularly in urban areas. By extension, it is also said to be partly responsible for the rising crime rate in the country as the search for greener pastures drives youths to crime.

This must be why the Projects Lead, Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), Ms. Maria Glover, said a major overhaul of investment in rural Nigeria was long overdue. She noted, for instance, that private sector capital could play a vital role in rebuilding rural economies, and start-ups and small businesses were better placed to take advantage of such private sector capital to drive development.

IIF engages and collaborates with key stakeholders active in the impact investing space, to unlock capital for social investments in Nigeria. Its goal is to promote the growth and excellence of impact investing.

The foundation is committed to eliminating barriers to social impact investing by building an effective and supportive ecosystem that supports the growth of investment pipelines and for building sustainable impact.

Glover pointed out that rural people live in extreme poverty, with many of them fleeing to cities where they swell the rank of the unemployed or the informal workforce.

She, therefore, said the time had come to acknowledge the fact that rural communities have much potential, and that investments in physical and social infrastructure such as roads, energy, education and health facilities could empower them.

In addition to capital and infrastructure, Glover said residents needed access to skills training, mentorship and resources required to create a locally-led and sustainable entrepreneurial environment, adding that effort to boost entrepreneurship was about improving the quality of life and access to quality places for an entire community.

Reiterating that IIF’s goal is to see impact and capital work hand-in-hand to foster successful businesses which create positive change across the rural areas, Glover said she believes that strong start-up ecosystem can emerge in the rural areas where the environment is enabling to allow founders, for instance, to turn ideas into businesses.

She stated that her Foundation was supporting rural development by promoting initiatives and measures that will encourage companies and investors, invest in start-ups that work in both urban and rural areas.

Ms. Glover told The Nation in an interview that she has been working with development partners to help organisations better their impact strategies, while helping start-ups search for the right impact investors.

According to her, bolstering local financial infrastructure for start-ups in the rural areas would help improve the entrepreneurship ecosystem and support the advancement of industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

She has also been supporting the establishment and capacity building of youth platforms in the rural areas to promote social enterprises and employment generation, while also making a good case for investors looking to pair long-term returns and social impact.

According to her, the networks of social entrepreneurs are growing, supported by the increasing number of young entrepreneurs looking for professions that go beyond simple moneymaking.

Whether in investing in Financial Technology (fintech), innovative entrepreneurs, Glover said the goal of IIF was to educate companies, entrepreneurs and organisations to use their funds to create a better, more sustainable Nigeria.

The ultimate aim, according to her, is to help organisations that are considering supporting mission-driven founders to transform challenges into business opportunities, adding that the foundation has been able to bring private capital to a market where financial returns are linked to positive social and environmental impacts.

For the President, Association of Micro Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN), Prince Saviour Iche, rural areas have inherent advantages in creating jobs and driving economic development because they offer lower costs or access to relevant raw materials. He said rural based businesses play an important role in the economy and that AMEN has worked with communities to inspire the growth of micro and small enterprises as a primary driver of income and growth.

Iche said the Association runs programmes that are meant to strengthen livelihoods and economic opportunities through small businesses, noting that rural start-ups help promote development and enable talent, technology and capital to flow to rural areas.

Start-up South Covener, Uche Anchie, said when the rural areas are supported to drive massive entrepreneurship, more start-ups will be created that will provide employment.

Acknowledging that rural entrepreneurs have been creating projects with the aim of compensating for insufficient government investments, Anchie said rural Nigeria can also be a place for entrepreneurial pioneers to test out ideas if the government provides the enabling environment.

While start-ups have become synonymous with urban areas that offer improved access to talent, resources and infrastructure, Anchie said rural areas can be rebuilt to support start-ups by increasing investments in the rural areas. He also said rural areas need the funding to catalyze the creation and growth of digital, innovative start-ups and SMEs, and boost economic and employment opportunities for youths.

Anchie words: “SMEs have a major role to play. We need to find a way to encourage ambitious founders who though living in the rural communities, look beyond their immediate environment as market. There are lots of advantages being in the rural communities.

“We need people that will be ambitious enough to take those advantages and translate them into gains in the urban and sub-urban areas while providing massive employment for rural dwellers. Innovation is missing in our rural communities. Rural capacity development is something the innovation community should begin to look into if we are to realise our potential as a nation.”

His Start-up South empowerment organisation supports a new generation of entrepreneurs. It’s been campaigning for innovative entrepreneurs that can develop a stronger entrepreneurship ecosystem in which ideas and businesses can thrive and grow.

Anchie said the organisation partners investors who are ready to finance equity and quasi-equity investments in innovative start-ups and SMEs, as well as support for concept development, investment readiness and technology adoption.

Within the Southern region, the organisation helps entrepreneurship ecosystem players, such as incubators and accelerators, to enhance and expand the outreach of their programmes.

Anchie expressed joy that Nigeria was making strides towards a new digital economy, where the youth find the space for their energy and creativity to drive growth and create jobs.

For the founder/Chief Executive, Start Innovation Hub, Hanson Johnson, rural entrepreneurship cannot be over-emphasised. He, therefore, wants the government to foster a pool of young, local entrepreneurs to drive diversification and create positive multiplier effects on the wider economy.

Johnson founded Start Innovation Hub, based in Uyo, the Capital of Akwa Ibom State, to offer tech entrepreneurs skills training to help them expand their businesses. The Hub has been providing access to networks of contacts and resources to help tech entrepreneurs realise their dream as they strive to build a financially secure future for their families.

Johnson, however, said despite the wave of digitalisation changing the job market and creating new opportunities in urban areas, there should be efforts to ensure that those in the rural areas are not left behind.

This, according to him, is because new jobs commanding higher wages and faster wage growth require more digital skills, and not everyone or every place can retool fast enough. For him, the digital economy holds unprecedented potential to improve the lives of those in the rural communities. With continued public and private collaboration to support small businesses, he said rural areas can be driven towards a future where all growth is inclusive.