The Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) has reiterated its commitment to enhanced ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Business Development and Marketing Manager, LFZ, Chinju Udora, made the commitment when the Managing Director, Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, visited the site.

She explained that the Zone’s central processing centre that currently hosts agencies including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the NEPZA facilitates a single window system to meet all registration and day-to-day operational needs of businesses.

Udora added that critical ancillary facilities such as ready-built standard industrial facilities, warehouses, emergency response medical facility, dedicated truck pack and logistics support to enable a cost-effective and hassle-free operational environment for businesses.

According to her, Lagos Free Zone is the first privately-owned special economic zone in Nigeria, with an integrated deep seaport, and is home to several reputable brands such as Kellogg’s, Dano Milk, Power Oil, Colgate, BASF, and many more.

Other attributes of the zone according to her are world-class infrastructure, and a host of operational advantages. She disclosed that the Lagos Free Zone intends to be the preferred industrial hub in Nigeria to cater to the growing needs of consumers in sub-Saharan Africa.

