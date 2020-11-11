Oloye Lekan Alabi, a veteran journalist and media advisor, was 70 on October 27. A cultural ambassador and the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Alabi served four governors as press secretary. He was the pioneer corporate affairs manager, Odu’a Investments Ltd. In this interview with BISI OLADELE and SEGUN SHOWUNMI , the outspoken septuagenarian reflects on his career, love for culture and analyses the future of journalism in a technology-driven world

What shaped you while growing up?

We grew up in a merit-based society. The standard of education we had during our time made even a Primary three pupil aware of his or her rights. My great grand father was one of the founders of this town and he rose to the post of Ekeerin Balogun of Ibadan land. My father bought me a transistor radio when I was in primary school, which made me aware more of happenings in the society.

Tell us some of your memorable moments while growing up

Firstly, prediction, an itinerant Muslim spiritualist had earlier predicted to my grandmother that I would be great. Alhaji Subar Busari, who is currently the chief Imam of Monatan Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan, was my father’s apprentice then. He and my dad travelled to Osogbo one day and when they were eating at a canteen, a Muslim spiritualist just entered and told my father that there was a king in his family. He asked him to protect him and take good care of him. He was referring to me.

I lived a disciplined life, and I was taught in a leadership way. If I sat and I didn’t sit right, they will tell me to sit right because leaders don’t sit that way. If I ate or talked wrongly, they would correct me in line with how a leader behaves.

Is that why you grew up to become a man of culture?

Every individual should fall in line of his or her culture. Culture and religion are parallel things which emanated from God. We must love our culture

You celebrated 50 years of activism some time ago. How did this evolve?

It was destiny at play for me to have done that. In 1967, I had the courage to write to the then Nigeria military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, appealing to him to release Wole Soyinka or take him to court because Soyinka was accused of going secretly to Enugu to have a meeting with the then military governor of Eastern Region, Lt-Col. Chuckwuemeka Ojukwu

Soyinka was arrested and locked up at Kaduna prison indefinitely. This was what baffled me and I thought that: ‘Is this how people should be arrested and detained without trial?’

I took it as a duty to read Daily Times newspaper everyday and I listened to the transistor radio which my father bought for me. So, I became an avid listener of radio and reader of newspaper. This grew my awareness of current affairs so much, even as a teenager.

What propelled your love for journalism?

The bylines and beautiful prose writings attracted me to journalism because I said to myself that I love this job because it will be taking me all over the world and it did. It took me to greater heights I never imagined.

Are you fulfilled as a journalist?

Yes, I am fulfilled by the grace of God because I have 100 per cent job satisfaction in it. I always tell people to choose and work in the areas they have passion, not because of the pay or the prestige in the job. I always tell people to always make hay while the sun shines, they shouldn’t misuse any opportunity they have. Nigeria had been run on merit before.

Share with us how you were able to succeed as a journalist, press secretary to four governors and a public relations person

Till today, I relish those four positions, particularly serving as the press secretary to four military governor of Oyo State – Chief Bola Ige, Brg. Gen. Oladayo Popoola (rtd), Gen. Adetunji Olurin (rtd) and Gen. Sasaeniyan Oresanya (rtd).

I never applied for the four positions neither was the position advertised. Nobody lobbied for the post on my behalf. It has been destined that I would get the appointment and I was at the right place at the right time. There was nothing like chief press secretary in our own time or senior special assistant on media, it was purely press secretary

How did you get to Odu’a Investment Limited?

The Board of Directors of Odua Investments Ltd was meeting with the governors at the Governor’s Office here in Ibadan. As they were concluding their meeting, Oresanya just said my name should be included in the resolution as the pioneer Public Affairs Manager of Odua. I didn’t know anything about it. Prior to the time, Odua did not have a PR department when it was established. I took on the job of preparing publicity, notices, AGM speeches even as the press secretary to the governors. I was doing all these for Odua without collecting any money or honorarium. On my last day in office as the press secretary to Oresanya, he told me to make a request, and I requested for my sponsorship to holy land of Mecca which he later granted.

People were speculating that I built two houses while serving these military governors. They said I had one in Bodija and one in Oluyole which was untrue. I only had a piece of land then where my only house is standing till today at Akobo.

Looking at your life generally, what has worked for you?

God Almighty and destiny. That is why I always qualify success as hard work and luck. But, many Nigerian leaders in the last 25 to 30 years want to bend their way to the top.

How do you feel at 70 ?

I feel beautiful. Although I have ambition but if my ambition does not come my way, it is okay. I worked, and prayed and waited for the result.

In spite of your age, you are always accurate about time, name and date. How do you do this?

It is a gene I inherited from my mum and my grandmothers.

How would you describe the future of journalism, particularly with the advent of technology?

Social media is going to cause great havoc to the traditional media if care is not taken. We must ensure that social media does not knock off the traditional media, particularly the newspapers.

The present practitioners are lucky with the advent of technology compared to our own time. But I am not happy because this technology has made many journalists lazy by doing syndicated news stories.

Journalists must be paid adequately and there must be training and restraining for them. Journalists should be passionate with whatever they are doing because they are better off with the use of technology.