About 4,025 trained persons in Abia State are set to be empowered for agribusinesses within the next six years. They were trained under the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project.







The Project is the initiative of the Federal Government and the participating nine Niger Delta states governments funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development ( IFAD) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).







The project objective is to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through agribusiness on a sustainable basis in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.







150 persons from Abia State comprising 25 Incubators and 125 incubates, who were selected for the project, the first phase from 25 communities across 10 of the state seventeen LGAs, have commenced one-week residential business training in Umuahia, the state capital on the project.







The training focuses on business planning and management, basic entrepreneurship knowledge and skills, business cycle of specific agro-commodities, cash management, climate-smart agriculture, food and nutrition among other topics in agricultural entrepreneurship to guide their business operations.







Addressing the trainees, the LIFE-ND National Coordinator Mr. Sanni Abiodun, represented by the Agribusiness Promotion Coordinator, Mrs. Anthonia Esenwa, said in each of the nine Niger Delta states, the project will operate in 10 LGAs and 10 communities in each LGA thus bringing the total number of participating LGAs to 90 and communities to 900.







She said LIFE-ND targets unemployed and under-employed youths aged, 18-35, and women-headed households with children under 15 to engage in the production, processing and marketing of the selected communities in their communities.







She listed commodities selected for Abia State as rice, cassava, oil palm and poultry, saying “it is hoped that at the end of the first phase of this project, 4,025 persons will be empowered, the entry point for the implementation is the Incubator Model”.







The state LIFE-ND Coordinator, Dr Uchenna Onyeizu said upon successful completion of the training, the Incubates will be attached to Incubators to gain hands-on experience and training on the best practices in the agribusiness activity of their choice and thereafter empowered with logistics.