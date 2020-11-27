The ex-girlfriend of Nigerian rapper, Sanni Goriola Wasiu, popularly known as Lil Frosh, has shared the experience she suffered in the hands of her former boyfriend.

The lady identified as Gifty Camille, in an interview with Daddy Freeze said Lil Frosh threatened to take her life, adding that she didn’t speak up on time because she was trying to protect him.

Recounting how Lil Frosh assaulted her, she alleged that the singer filmed her after some of the incidents, bragging to have Davido as a support system and if peradventure anything happens and it involves the police, Davido will bail him out.

She said, “He was like do you think I cannot get away with anything? I will kill you right here and you will just die for nothing because Davido is going to get me out of it”

She further stated that Lil Frosh always found a way to apologise to her after each abuse, Gift also disclosed that their last issue stemmed from singer, Lyta asking to use her as one of his music video vixens.

Recall that earlier this year the rapper was alleged to have beaten his girlfriend to a pulp. Mayoks Michael, gift’s manager and brother, had taken to his Twitter handle to accuse Lil Frosh of domestic violence against his sister. This allegations led to the termination of the contract he had with his record label.

Although the rapper had denied assaulting his girlfriend, and shared on his Instagram handle screenshots of the chat with his ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp to prove his innocence but fans are not much convinced as the chat seems not to correspond with the replies properly.

