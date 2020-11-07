By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:48 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 18:45 EST, 6 November 2020

PETA has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate Doc Antle’s zoo after video captured Lil Pump playing with tigers and climbing on an elephant during a recent visit to the wildlife park.

The animal rights organization has accused Myrtle Beach Safari of ‘apparent violations of the Animal Welfare Act’ in a letter sent to the government agency and obtained by TMZ.

PETA called Lil Pump’s stunt with Bubble the elephant ‘exceptionally dangerous’, and took issue with the rapper interacting with tiger cubs amid concerns the animals could be infected with coronavirus.

Complaint: PETA has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate Doc Antle’s Zoo after video captured Lil Pump playing with tigers and climbing on an elephant during a recent visit to the wildlife park

PETA referenced video Doc Antle posted of Lil Pump being lifted up by the trunk of Bubbles, before falling over and being caught by the Tiger King star.

‘These dangerous stunts put the animals and Lil Pump at risk of serious injury,’ the complaint states, adding the incident was in ‘apparent violation’ of a rule which requires that ‘[d]uring public exhibition, any animal must be handled so there is minimal risk of harm to the animal and to the public, with sufficient distance and/or barriers between the animal and the general viewing public so as to assure the safety of animals and the public.’

PETA described just how dangerous the Bubbles stunt could have been for Lil Pump and bystanders had the elephant been spooked.

‘Not only is coming into direct physical contact with an elephant’s powerful trunk extremely risky, but Lil Pump’s fall could have spooked Bubbles and led to her stepping on Lil Pump as he landed, or she could have bolted through the crowd and injured any number of bystanders.’

Checking it out: Pump recently visited the world-famous zoo run by the Tiger King star

Risky: PETA called Lil Pump’s stunt with Bubble the elephant ‘exceptionally dangerous’

The letter also said Lil Pump’s interaction with a young tiger was in violation of another rule requiring ‘dangerous animals such as… tigers… or elephants must be under the direct control and supervision of a knowledgeable and experienced animal handler.’

PETA admonished video of Lil Pump playing with tiger cubs amid concerns the animals could have contracted coronavirus.

‘In May, the USDA issued a notice advising that all hands-on encounters with nondomestic cats should be suspended until it can be assured that members of the public do not pose any risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection to big cats. Another case of an infected tiger emerged out of Tennessee just last week, demonstrating that the risk to big-cat health is indeed still a serious concern.’

Nice catch! Fortuantely Doc caught Pump after he fell from the elephant

‘She could have bolted through the crowd’: PETA described just how dangerous the Bubbles stunt could have been for Lil Pump and bystanders

Coronavirus concerns: PETA took issue with Pump’s handling of the tiger cubs amid COVID-19 transmission concerns

PETA asked the department to hold Doc Antle ‘and any other responsible parties fully accountable for any and all violations you discover during your investigation.’

This complaint comes weeks after Antle was indicted for wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty, according to TMZ.

Antle has denied the allegations.

