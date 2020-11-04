Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend For Endorsing Trump

Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, is “so disappointed” in rapper Lil Wayne and has reportedly ended their relationship after he came out in support of Donald Trump being re-elected as President.

According to reports by The Mirror, a source confirmed that Bidot was “so disappointed” by Wayne’s choices but it wasn’t the only issue with their relationship.

Bidot had seemingly predicted that her relationship with Lil Wayne was over in an Instagram post over the weekend, which she swiftly deleted.

It wasn’t before her followers saw her write on the social media site: “Sometimes love just isn’t enough [Heartbroken emoji]”.

Before she deleted the post, Bidot and Wayne both unfollowed each other, so the Trump endorsement was the last straw for the couple.

They have been together since June when they both shared a snap of them in a pool together.

It all started to unravel when Lil Wayne praised Trump for his work on criminal justice reform. He said the president’s Platinum Plan is going to benefit black Americans and is “going to give the community real ownership”.

He then tweeted a photo of himself with Trump after they had a “great meeting” in Doral, Florida.

Lil Wayne tweeted:

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.

The post was then retweeted by Trump.