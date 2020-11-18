The multiplatinum rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, according to a court filing by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, stemming from a search of a private jet in Miami last December. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. In 2009, the 38 year old whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, served eight months in jail on a similar charge.

According to PMNews, Lil Wayne’s attorney Howard Srebnick explained on Tuesday that his client has been charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage while travelling on the plane.

On Dec. 23, 2019, an anonymous tip led Miami police officers and federal agents to board the rapper’s Gulfstream V jet at Opa-Locka Executive Airport after a trip from California, according to The Miami Herald. Onboard, in a Coach bag belonging to the musician, the agents reported finding a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun with a pearl grip.

According to a warrant, Lil Wayne said he had received the gun as a Father’s Day gift. Authorities also reported finding bullets, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup, along with $25,938 in cash, according to the warrant, though Lil Wayne has not been charged with any drug-related offences.

Srebnick also highlighted the fact that there is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. Wayne was not the owner of the private plane.

A court appearance is slated for December.

