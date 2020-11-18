According to PMNews, Lil Wayne’s attorney Howard Srebnick explained on Tuesday that his client has been charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage while travelling on the plane.
On Dec. 23, 2019, an anonymous tip led Miami police officers and federal agents to board the rapper’s Gulfstream V jet at Opa-Locka Executive Airport after a trip from California, according to The Miami Herald. Onboard, in a Coach bag belonging to the musician, the agents reported finding a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun with a pearl grip.
According to a warrant, Lil Wayne said he had received the gun as a Father’s Day gift. Authorities also reported finding bullets, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup, along with $25,938 in cash, according to the warrant, though Lil Wayne has not been charged with any drug-related offences.
Srebnick also highlighted the fact that there is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. Wayne was not the owner of the private plane.
A court appearance is slated for December.
