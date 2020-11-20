Our Reporter

THE President of Ota County Lions Club, Lion Ilesanmi Adeyemi, has restated his commitment to supporting humanitarian projects locally and internationally, which will benefit the less-privileged.

He spoke after he was presented to the public as the 12th president of the club under the District 404B1, Association of Lions Clubs International.

Adeyemi will supervise the club’s activities for 2020-2021 Lions Year.

He took over from Lion Enitanola Adijat Kazeem, who piloted the affairs of the club in 2019-2020, in accordance with Lions Club international rules and regulations.

Adeyemi pledged commitment to humanitarian services, saying he would ensure the fulfilment of Lions’ core projects – diabetes screening/awareness, vision/paediatric cancer screening, feeding the hungry, protecting environment and youth empowerment during his tenure.

He appealed to members to support him, to ensure the success of his tenure.

The District 404B1 Governor, Lions Lynda Oluremi Odunmbaku, said members are expected to donate generously towards the completion of the construction of Badagry Lion Eye Centre at the Badagry General Hospital, and the building of a dialysis centre at the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, which will be beneficial to the society.