Published: 16:12 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 16:13 EST, 3 November 2020

A little boy playing basketball with his dad grew frustrated when his dunk attempts were thwarted one too many times — so he resorted to bringing some other balls into play.

The boy, who has not been identified, was captured on video playing basketball with his father inside.

His dad easily blocks the boy’s shots three separate times before the child grows wise, and on the final attempt, he ups his offense with a particularly aggressive — but effective — new strategy.

In the clip, the little boy looks up at the camera before dribbling a small rainbow basketball across the room to a small Fisher-Price hoop.

A man standing next to it, presumably the boy’s father, is waiting and ready, and when the boy attempts to dunk, the dad blocks him, hitting the ball across the room.

So the little boy tries again, running after it and bringing it back to the hoop for another dunk — which yet again, his dad easily blocks.

His third attempt is also blocked, but the boy isn’t discouraged. Instead, he pumps himself up by mimicking older players, dropping to the floor for a few adorable push-ups.

On the fourth attempt, the little boy is ready — and this time, he isn’t about to let his dad’s size get the better of him.

The boy seems to realize that while his dad wins in the height department, his own small stature places him at the perfect height to defend himself.

As he runs to the hoop again, he feints, faking a toss into the basket that his dad tries to block.

With his father distracted, he turns around and punches him between the legs, sending his dad doubled over in pain.

Victorious, he turns back to the hoop and gets the ball successfully in the basket. Off camera, a woman can be heard laughing as the dad falls to the floor in pain.

While the little boy stands by and looks concerned for a few moments, he soon returns to celebrating his basket, smiling at the camera.

While its origins are unknown, the video has gone viral on Twitter, racking up 6.2 million views and counting.

‘So that’s what the push ups was for,’ joked one commenter.

‘I do not advocate violence but much respect for the little guy who figured it out. And for the Dad who took the hit with grace and aplomb,’ said another.

‘This baby 2028. Change the constitution to make it so!! The pushups sell the whole thing. And the victory celebration!!!’ tweeted Joy Reid.