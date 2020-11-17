The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up to look into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday continued its sitting.

The case currently being heard by the panel is that of a couple, Okechukwu Obechina and Nzube Obechina.

Mrs Nzube Obiechina during her first appearance before the panel on October 31st said she lost her two-month pregnancy while being detained for 22 days at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The petitioner is currently being cross-examined by Legal Officer, Intelligence Response Team, Nosa Uhumwango who picked holes in the testimony of Mrs Obiechina, saying there are contradictions in her statement and her testimonies.

Nzugbe, however, makes a rebuttal. She insists that she was not released on the same day as her husband. She was held for a week until her husband could borrow money for bail. She also insists that the officers who arrested and detained her were aware that she was pregnant.

“They were all aware that I was pregnant,” Nzugbe told the panel.

More to follow…