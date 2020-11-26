The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is holding an SDGs impact assessment dialogue on harnessing public-private sector partnerships to accelerate the Social Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

According to the UNDP, the SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

But how has Nigeria fared so far in reaching the 17 SDG goals?

11:52: There is an inequality in how private sector incentives are applied in Nigeria, says Nneka Eze, Partner and Director, Dalberg

11:47: The private sector is critical to the full actualisation of the SDGs, says Solape Hammond, the Special Adviser on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments to the Governor of Lagos State “We do need the private sector,” she says.

11: 42: The potential is huge, but the constraints are also huge. – Amarakoon Bandra, Senior Economics Advisor, UNDP

11:35: Nneka Eze, Partner and Director, Dalberg, believes there is a great market opportunity in Nigeria for renewable energy.

