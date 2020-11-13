Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have announced.

Salah is on international duty but will not have to enter self-isolation.

A statement on the EFA website said: “The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, is infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative.

“Our international star underwent the medical protocol after contact between the doctor of the team.

“Mohammed Abu Al-Ola, and his English club Liverpool, in addition to isolating him inside his room and also isolating all contacts.

“Our star is subject to more checks during the coming hours.”