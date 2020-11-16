By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Nigeria Incentive Base Risk Agricultural Sharing Lending (NIRSAL) loan applicants have threatened to protest if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fails to credit their accounts before the end of the year.

Addressing reporters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, at the weekend, their coordinator, Pastor James Shaakaa, said they have fulfilled the conditions set for agric loan scheme for more than four years, but their accounts have not be credited.

He said while the waiting continued, the CBN kept mute over the matter, as no information was coming from them on why the loans had been delayed.

The over 5,000 applicants expressed dismayed that since 2014 when they completed registration, no loan had been given to them, “but some people recently obtained the loan under questionable circumstances.”

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN officials to intervene, “as the agric progamme, if well implemented, will boost food programme in the country.”

The applicants vowed to protest if the loan is not released to them at the end of this year.

Attempts to speak to the CBN finance development office in charge of Makurdi office failed, as he referred our correspondent to the Abuja head office.