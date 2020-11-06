Lori Loughlin could be released from prison on Christmas Day.

The 56-year-old actress has been incarcerated at California’s FCI Dublin for her involvement in the college admissions scandal since October 30.

However, she has been given an official release date of December 27 by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Because that day is a Sunday, it means Loughlin can be released on Thursday, December 24, or Friday, December 25, and spend Christmas Day with her family in Los Angeles.

On its website, the agency states it ‘may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday.’

There is a chance that Loughin could be released earlier if there are any issues related to COVID-19, such as an outbreak, stopping her from completing her sentence.

Once released , she still has to complete two years of supervised release.

In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people charged by the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office with bribery and fraud related to the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

The couple paid $500,000 disguised as a donation to the firm of William Rick Singer, so the admissions committee at the University of Southern California would believe their two daughters – Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose – would join the rowing team, despite neither of them ever being trained in the sport and with no plans to do so.

After initially rejecting a plea deal, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 22.

Meanwhile, her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli to five months, with both given until November 19, to report to prison.

The actress serving her two-month prison sentence on October 30, but Giannulli has not yet reported to prison.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported earlier that the Full House actress has been a ‘wreck’ in prison.

‘Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,’ an unnamed source told the magazine.

Another source reportedly said: ‘Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.

‘It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.’

During her sentencing in August, Loughlin broke down in tears as she addressed the court and described her decision to participate in the scandal as ‘awful.’

‘I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage…and in doing so I ignored intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.

‘I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.’

She continued: ‘While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward.

‘I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.’

Loughlin is spending 14 days in isolation as she begins her two month sentence as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Holli Coulman, a former federal inmate and consultant for Wall Street Prison Consultants, told Mercury News it was likely the actress would be confined in the Special Housing Unit.

Alternatively she could be housed in an area of the prison that has been turned into a make-shift quarantine unit, either in complete isolation or with others who are new to the facility.

According to Coulman, Loughlin will have her meals delivered to her in brown bags.

She described the quarantine period as ‘not pleasant’.

‘There is nothing for her to do. I believe they have reading material but other than that it’s a really long day and night for her,’ Coulman told Mercury News.

Lori will not be allowed visits from her family, including her two daughters, for the fourteen day quarantine period and possibly longer as FCI Dublin remains in lockdown due to the pandemic.

She will have access to a phone but won’t be able to be visited by either her daughters or her husband.

Loughlin had asked to serve her prison sentence in Victorville, located on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

However, Coulman told the publication Loughlin may have decided to surrender early due to space opening up at FCI Dublin.