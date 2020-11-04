By Justin Enriquez and Sophie Tanno For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:34 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 13:15 EST, 4 November 2020

Lori Loughlin has had a tough first few days in prison according to a new report.

The 56-year-old star of Full House has been a ‘wreck’ according to a source for UsWeekly on Wednesday.

As she reported to prison in Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on Friday to start her two month sentence, it has not been easy.

The insider for the weekly explained: ‘Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.

Scroll down for video

‘She’s dreading it’: Lori Loughlin (seen in April 2019) has been a ‘wreck’ as she has started her two month prison sentence according to a source for UsWeekly on Wednesday

‘It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.’

The actress was sentenced to two months in prison in August for her role in the college admissions scandal.

A different source for the publication said: ‘Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.’

This comes amid reports that she will spend fourteen days in Covid-19 isolation as she begins her two month sentence as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Interesting: This comes amid reports that the 56-year-old actress (seen in August 2019) will spend fourteen days in Covid-19 isolation as she begins her two month sentence as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus

All for them: Loughlin pictured with her daughters, Isabella Rose, left, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, right

Holli Coulman, a former federal inmate and consultant for Wall Street Prison Consultants, told Mercury News it was likely Loughlin would be confined in the Special Housing Unit.

Alternatively she could be housed in an area of the prison that has been turned into a make-shift quarantine unit, either in complete isolation or with others who are new to the facility.

According to Coulman, Loughlin will have her meals delivered to her in brown bags.

She described the quarantine period as ‘not pleasant’.

‘There is nothing for her to do. I believe they have reading material but other than that it’s a really long day and night for her,’ she told the publication.

Loughlin will not be allowed visits from her family, including her two daughters, for the fourteen day quarantine period and possibly longer as FCI Dublin remains in lockdown due to the pandemic.

New digs: Loughlin has gone to FCI Dublin, where Felicity Huffman served her sentence

The actress pleaded guilty to fraud earlier this year after paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into USC under the guise that they were athletic recruits.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also involved. He was sentenced to five months in prison in August and has not yet served his sentence but must report to prison by November 19.

It means they will both be behind bars over the holidays.

Loughlin had asked to go to Victorville on the outskirts of L.A. Giannulli asked to go to Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

At her Zoom sentencing in August, Lori cried and told the judge she was ‘deeply sorry’.

Trio: Lori with the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella. She reported to a prison in California to start her two month sentence for her role in the college bribery scheme

‘I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage… and in doing so I ignored intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.

‘It only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.

‘I now understand my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities generally… that realization weighs heavily on me,’ she said.

The famous pair paid $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC by pretending they were champion coxswains.

They were among dozens of well-heeled parents who paid for their kids’ entry.