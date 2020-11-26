Lori Loughlin’s daughter has been enjoying some downtime at a luxury Santa Barbara resort while her parents are holed up behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to try and get her and her sister into the University of Southern California.

Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, was seen relaxing with friends on the beach at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Hotel in California and dining outside in the sunshine on Saturday.

The eldest daughter of Full House actress Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannuli wore her brunette locks up in a high ponytail with a large white scrunchie and went barefoot on the white Californian sands of the oceanfront hotel.

She sported an oversized white sweater with the slogan ‘Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?’ emblazoned across it – a lyric from Pussycat Dolls’ hit song ‘Don’t Cha’ – which she paired with a Chanel bracelet.

Her parents’ prison time seemed a distant memory as she relaxed with a dark-haired male companion wearing a dark t-shirt and blue shorts and joked around, appearing to bury her feet in the sand at one point.

Rooms at the luxury beachside getaway currently start from $806 per night, with many boasting views across the ocean.

It’s a far cry from the current dwellings of her parents who are both serving time in California prisons for their parts in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, started her two-month sentence at FCI Dublin in California on October 30.

She is said to have been a ‘wreck’ during her first few weeks behind bars.

A former inmate turned prison consultant told DailyMail.com this month that the mom-of-two was ‘anxious about contracting COVID, is living off a diet of dry cereal and fruit and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, is sharing a cell with three other inmates and is only allowed to shower three times a week.

Meanwhile Giannulli, 57, handed himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, in Northern California on November 19 to start his five-month sentence with a newly-shaved head.

The couple will be away from their two daughters for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as well as missing their own 23rd wedding anniversary on Black Friday.

This week they paid off their fines – Loughlin $150,000 and Giannulli $250,000 – from behind bars as part of their plea deals, according to court files obtained by TMZ.

Prosecutors slapped Giannulli with a heavier sentence and fine because they said he was ‘the more active participant in the scheme,’ while Loughlin ‘took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.’

Under the plea deals, Loughlin must also perform 100 hours and Giannulli 250 hours of community service.

The famous couple finally admitted in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters places at USC, as part of a widespread college admissions cheating scheme where rich parents bribed their children’s way into respected institutions.

Loughlin and Giannulli sent the money through a sham charity operated by Rick Singer – the mastermind of the scheme – to get their daughters put on the college athletic recruitment list as rowers in exchange for bribes.

They had Olivia and Isabella pose on rowing machines to build fake athlete profiles that would make them more attractive candidates to the university, even though neither girl was a rower.

Their guilty plea marked a shock reversal for the duo after they spent a year insisting on their innocence.

Loughlin and Giannulli had up until then claimed they believed the payments were ‘legitimate donations’ and had even accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence in the case.

But they admitted to their parts in the scam in May as part of the plea deal.

Loughlin, Olivia and Bella at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles in February last year

Loughlin, 56, (center with Giannulli) started her two-month sentence at FCI Dublin October 30. Giannulli, 57, entered the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, November 19 to start his five-month sentence

Loughlin and Giannulli were initially both ordered to report to prison on November 19, but prosecutors and the defense agreed Loughlin could begin her sentence on October 30 in exchange for her agreeing not to request early release due to COVID-19.

The couple are among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, which federal prosecutors dubbed ‘Operation Varsity Blues.’

The national scandal first came to light in March when Boston prosecutors announced they were charging at least 50 people in connection with a widespread college entrance scam.

The mastermind of the scheme, Singer, admitted he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and bribed sports coaches to present his clients’ children as fake athletic recruits.

He pleaded guilty to four charges including racketeering and conspiracy but has not yet been sentenced.

Singer worked with investigators and recorded his conversations with parents and coaches to hand to authorities.

The scam was set up as a tax-exempt charity to mask bribes and payoffs and funnel millions of dollars right under the nose of US officials.

Singer registered the Key Worldwide Foundation as a charity in 2013, and over the course of seven years took an estimated $25 million in ‘donations’ from rich parents.

The so-called ‘donations’ were used to help kids cheat on the ACT and SAT college admission tests, with one test setting parents back between $15,000 and $75,000.

Children who had never played sport were put on college athletic recruitment lists by university coaches and college athletic departments in exchange for bribes.

Nearly sixty people have so far been charged in the scheme, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who served 14 days for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT score.