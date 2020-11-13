Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles , 15, was found dead on November 3 in a sugar cane field near the village of Loreauville, Louisiana

A Louisiana teenager has been found dead in a sugar cane field with a mutilated face three days after vanishing from his family home in what his parents say is a racial hate crime that the police are refusing to investigate properly.

Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles, 15, was found dead on November 3 in a sugar cane field near the village of Loreauville, Louisiana, four days after his father reported him missing on October 30 at around 8pm.

When police arrived at his father’s home in Baldwin, they suggested to the boy’s father, Kenneth Jacko, that he’d gone to a football game and, according to the family, were dismissed.

Quawan’s parents later found out that he had been picked up that day from his home by Janet Irvin and her 17-year-old son Gavin, who are white. Quawan’s parents say they don’t know the Irvins and do not know how he knew them. They never gave him permission to go with them.

Gavin told the family that Quawan left their trailer park home on his own on October 30 and didn’t say where he was going. Janet has not spoken to his family.

On November 3, the Quawan’s body was found in a field 25 miles from his home. His face had multiple lacerations on it and his lips had been partially ripped off.

The Iberia County Sheriff’s Department says that he drowned and that he had water in his lungs, but they haven’t explained exactly where he was found, or how he was taken out of the water. His family have been told that a autopsy report will take 12 weeks to be completed.

They are outraged by the police response and say it’s unlikely he drowned in the ankle-deep water in the field where he was found.

His cousin, Celine Charles, took a photograph of his injuries after being shown his body to be able to circulate it on social media and highlight what she says say is proof that the cops are ignoring the obvious suspicions in the case.

They are comparing the case to the notorious killing of Emmet Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in 1995 after being falsely accused of offending a white woman. Quawan left his family’s home on October 30 without telling his parents where he was going.

Quawan’s family say that he is the victim of a hate crime that police are refusing to investigate

The boy’s family say the case is not being investigated properly by the sheriff’s department

His father, was at work at the time at his store. He says that Quawan was picked up by a white mother and son, Gavin and Janet Irvin, who they have never met.

The Irvins have not spoken to Quawan’s family and they have now been evicted from their trailer park home, The Washington Post reports. According to Gavin, Quawan did go to their home but left on his own, without telling him where he was going.

What happened afterwards remains a mystery but the police department suggested to the boy’s family that he might have gone to a football game.

Now, Quawan’s mother Roxanne Nelson is demanding answers from Janet Irvin.

‘This is a nightmare. I’ve had to go on a wild goose chase just to get information,’ she told The Associated Press.

At a candlelit vigil for her son, she said: ‘I want the lady who came to get my son without my permission, his dad’s permission, to be held accountable.

‘She took them to her house. He was alive and well when he was here, and now he is dead.’

The Iberia County Sheriff’s Department has not named any suspects and they are not releasing any information about the case.

It said in a press release: ‘The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a male juvenile, who was discovered by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies on November 3, 2020 near the village of Loreauville.

‘Investigators have interviewed multiple individuals and collected physical evidence which is being processed.

‘An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending as of this time. Investigators have updated the parents of the juvenile concerning the status of the investigation and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.

‘Anyone with information concerning this death is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at 337-369-3711.’

The NAACP said in a release that the boy’s death ‘looks like a hate crime’.

A GoFundMe account for the family has now raised more than $192,000.

It was set up by the St Mary Parish, which the family belongs to. They say they are refusing to accept the story being told by the Sheriff’s department.