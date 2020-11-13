By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on 72 legal practitioners in the country.

The legal body, in a statement it made available to newsmen on Friday, said it took the decision to elevate the senior lawyers to the Inner Bar, at the end of its 143rd plenary session.

While 62 of the successful candidates are lawyers in active advocacy, 10 others are academics.

Among those that bagged the prestigious rank included the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was selected in the academic cadre.

Equally on the list of the successful candidates are the Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Babatunde Ogala, as well as two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Isiaka Olagunju and Afam Osigwe.

The 72 new SANs emerged from a total list of 137 lawyers that were shortlisted for the rank.

According to the statement that was signed by the Director Press & Information at the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, the swearing-in ceremony of the new SANs is scheduled for December 14.

Meanwhile, other successful candidates on the list are; Terkura Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Gideon Musa Kuttu, Abdullahi Yahaya, Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Mella Audu Nunghe, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen.

“Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba, Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed, Hussaini Zakariyau, Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Tochukwu Dominic Maduka, Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu.

“Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, Lawrence Fubara Anga, Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe, Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Babalola George Olatunde, Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke, Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni, Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri.

“Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, Dada Adekunle Awosika, Remi Peter Olatubora, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Musibau Adetunbi, Mahmud Kola Adesina, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Nureini Soladoye Jimoh and Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola.

While others from the academics are; Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof Erugo Sampson, Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo, Prof Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof Zacheus Adangor, Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu, Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday and Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.

Vanguard News Nigeria